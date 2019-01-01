Rumoured Bollywood couples ring in New Year hand-in-hand

Courtesy some high-profile Bollywood weddings that took place this year, some rumoured couples have gone out in the open while indulging in some serious PDA on New Year’s Eve and there is nothing stopping them.



From Alia-Ranbir to Malaika-Arjun, several rumoured Bollywood couples were spotted celebrating the start of New Year by each other's side.

Alia Bhatt recently flew to New York to spend the New Year’s Eve together with the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor and his family.

The 'Raazi' actress joined the Kapoor clan in their family dinner, the picture of which is doing its rounds on the internet.

On Monday, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram that shows Ranbir and Alia sitting close to each other with Ranbir’s arms around his ladylove. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor, her husband and daughter were also clicked at the intimate family dinner.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who are also rumoured to be dating have been painting the town red lately.

Arjun Kapoor’s uncle, actor Sanjay Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture from his private New Year party. The photo features Arjun Kapoor and rumoured ladylove Malaika Arora. Arjun can be seen standing really close to Malaika with one hand on her shoulder. Also seen in the picture is filmmaker Karan Johar. Sanjay Kapoor captioned the picture as ‘family’, which goes to prove that the Kapoor family has given its approval of Arjun’s relationship with Malaika.



Apart from the rumoured couples, newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also seen celebrating New Year’s Eve in each other’s embrace. The couple is vacationing in the Swiss Alps right now to ring in the New Year together. The Indian actress shared a picture of herself with Nick standing beside her with Russian Roulette in his hands. She captioned the picture, ‘He found his true love’.



Newly-wedded Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also seen in the festive spirit as they welcomed the dawn of new year in New York. However, they haven't shared any pictures with their fans as of now.

