Watch: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh sing together

A video of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan singing together has emerged online.



The actors while singing "Pyaar Humein Kis Morh Pe Le Aaya" look happy being in each other's company.

In the undated video, Shah Rukh is also seen holding a cigarette as he sings .

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh who until a few years ago were not known to be good friends seem to have put the past behind.

Salman recently did a cameo in SRK's "Zero" after the Bollwood Badshah had a cameo appearance in his 2017 release "Tubelight".

Salman on Thursday celebrated his 53th birthday and invited most of his colleagues from Bollywood t his farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai.











