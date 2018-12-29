close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 29, 2018

Watch: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh sing together

Sat, Dec 29, 2018

A video of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan singing together  has emerged online.

The actors while singing  "Pyaar Humein Kis Morh Pe Le Aaya" look  happy being in each other's company. 

In the undated video, Shah Rukh is also seen holding a cigarette  as he sings .

 Salman Khan and Shah Rukh who until a few years ago were not known to be good friends seem to have put the past behind.

Salman  recently did a cameo in SRK's   "Zero" after  the Bollwood Badshah had a cameo  appearance in his  2017 release "Tubelight".

Salman  on   Thursday celebrated his 53th birthday and   invited most of his colleagues from Bollywood t his farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai.



 

