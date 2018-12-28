'Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be identical to Galaxy Note 7'

Samsung has accidentally confirmed exactly what the Galaxy S10 will look like, according to Forbes.com.

According to the report, the Galaxy S10+ will be almost identical in size to the Galaxy Note 7.

The leaker was able to confirm it after obtaining the official Samsung case, the report said.

" Galaxy S10+ bottom bezel (or ‘chin’) will be even smaller than both the iPhone X and Huawei Mate 20 Pro," it said.

The South Korean manufacturer is expected to reveal the Galaxy S10 devices in February 2019.

