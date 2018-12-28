close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
December 28, 2018

'Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be identical to Galaxy Note 7'

Fri, Dec 28, 2018

Samsung has accidentally confirmed exactly what the Galaxy S10 will look like, according to Forbes.com.

According to the report, the Galaxy S10+ will be almost identical in size to the Galaxy Note 7.

The leaker was able to confirm it after obtaining the official Samsung case, the report said.

" Galaxy S10+ bottom bezel (or ‘chin’) will be even smaller than both the iPhone X and Huawei Mate 20 Pro," it said.

The South Korean manufacturer is expected to reveal the Galaxy S10 devices in February 2019.  

