'Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be identical to Galaxy Note 7'

Samsung has accidentally confirmed exactly what the Galaxy S10 will look like, according to Forbes.com.
According to the report, the Galaxy S10+ will be almost identical in size to the Galaxy Note 7.
The leaker was able to confirm it after obtaining the official Samsung case, the report said.
" Galaxy S10+ bottom bezel (or ‘chin’) will be even smaller than both the iPhone X and Huawei Mate 20 Pro," it said.
The South Korean manufacturer is expected to reveal the Galaxy S10 devices in February 2019.
