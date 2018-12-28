close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 28, 2018

Sunny Leone beats Katrina Kaif, others to be most Googled Indian celebrity of 2018

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 28, 2018

Sunny Leone has beaten Bollywood divas  like Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone to become most Googled celebrity of the year 2018 despite   having appeared in no films during the year.

Not just Katrina K and Asunskha, the Bollywood  actress also  beat Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Anushkha Sharma and  Prinyanka Chopra, were also far behind the  former adult film actor when  it came to Google search.

Citing a report published in Mint newspaper's online version, Times Now reported that   Sunny Leone 's web series and biopic was enough for her to become the most Googled Indian celebrity of 2018. 

She is followed  followed by Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. 


 Although Salman Khan beat his male colleagues in Bollywood, he couldn’t won against  Sunny Leone for the top position. 


Latest News

More From Entertainment