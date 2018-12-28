Sunny Leone beats Katrina Kaif, others to be most Googled Indian celebrity of 2018

Sunny Leone has beaten Bollywood divas like Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone to become most Googled celebrity of the year 2018 despite having appeared in no films during the year.



Not just Katrina K and Asunskha, the Bollywood actress also beat Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Anushkha Sharma and Prinyanka Chopra, were also far behind the former adult film actor when it came to Google search.

Citing a report published in Mint newspaper's online version, Times Now reported that Sunny Leone 's web series and biopic was enough for her to become the most Googled Indian celebrity of 2018.



She is followed followed by Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma.

Although Salman Khan beat his male colleagues in Bollywood, he couldn’t won against Sunny Leone for the top position.



