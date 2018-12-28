Sushmita-Slaman's dancing moves leave guests spellbound: Watch

MUMBAI: The Bollywood Dabang star Salman Khan, who turned 53 on December 27, invited most of his colleagues for his birthday party at his farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Sushmita Sen, who was among host of celebrities in Panvel to wish Salman Khan on his auspicious day, shared a heart-warming video of herself shaking a leg the man of the moment.

Sushmita Sen, who has co-starred with Salman in films like Biwi No 1 and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, wished the actor in an Instagram post and wrote: "Whenever life gives us a chance to sit it out or dance...We dance. The journey from falling in love with Prem onscreen in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) to sharing the screen with him in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005). What a destined journey indeed. Happy Birthday to a man who never stopped celebrating 'Being Human'. Have a blessed year, Salman Khan. Know that I will always love you. #friendforlife #happybirthday #mmuuuaaah!!!"





Among others, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zaheer Iqbal, Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya joined the Khandaan including, Arbaaz, Sohail and Seema, Arpita and Aayush Sharma, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri were also present to celebrate Salman's birthday.