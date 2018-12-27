Karan Johar on age gap between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUMBAI: Famed Bollywood producer Karan Johar has spoken up about the much talked-about topic of B-Town: Priyanka Chopra being older than her husband Nick Jonas.
In a recent interview, he backed the star couple stating there should be freedom of choice when it comes to love.
Recently, the 10-year age gap was a topic of discussion everywhere on social media in India and trolls were making nasty comments.
He said, "Relationships should not be about that. I am very liberal and progressive about these things. I have never thought, 'Oh, your man should be older than you.' Why? Why should we say these things?"
"Sometimes, I think that is the saving grace of the relationship. Sometimes the maturity that a woman brings to the table, I think, it can actually make sure that the relationship has a strong binding. So, I really don't buy all these things, it doesn't make sense to me."
Why should the man always be older than woman, he questioned.
