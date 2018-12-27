Karan Johar on age gap between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Famed Bollywood producer Karan Johar has spoken up about the much talked-about topic of B-Town: Priyanka Chopra being older than her husband Nick Jonas.



In a recent interview, he backed the star couple stating there should be freedom of choice when it comes to love.

Recently, the 10-year age gap was a topic of discussion everywhere on social media in India and trolls were making nasty comments.

He said, "Relationships should not be about that. I am very liberal and progressive about these things. I have never thought, 'Oh, your man should be older than you.' Why? Why should we say these things?"

"Sometimes, I think that is the saving grace of the relationship. Sometimes the maturity that a woman brings to the table, I think, it can actually make sure that the relationship has a strong binding. So, I really don't buy all these things, it doesn't make sense to me."

Why should the man always be older than woman, he questioned.