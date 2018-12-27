close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 27, 2018

Katrina to Salman: 'happy birthday, keep being'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

Bollywood deva Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish her friend superstar Salman Khan as he celebrated his birthday.

Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan, keep being

Last night, Salman hosted a party where stars from tinsel town  were invited to    celebrate his 53th birthday.  

The  "Tiger Zinda Hai"   star is reported to have dated Katrina Kaif  in the past and despite their break up they continue to  be good friends.

The bond between the two once again seemed to straighten after Katrina K's  break up with Ranbir Kapoor.

They  last shared screen in "Tiger Zinda Hai", a movie directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar.  





