Katrina to Salman: 'happy birthday, keep being'

Bollywood deva Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish her friend superstar Salman Khan as he celebrated his birthday.

Last night, Salman hosted a party where stars from tinsel town were invited to celebrate his 53th birthday.

The "Tiger Zinda Hai" star is reported to have dated Katrina Kaif in the past and despite their break up they continue to be good friends.

The bond between the two once again seemed to straighten after Katrina K's break up with Ranbir Kapoor.

They last shared screen in "Tiger Zinda Hai", a movie directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar.











