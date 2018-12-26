close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 26, 2018

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in Christmas pictures with family

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and  Kareena Kapoor Khan  celebrated Christmas eve with their son Taimur Ali Khan along with Saif's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. 

Sara Ali Khan used  her Instagram page to share pictures with family  and captioned it, "Merry merry merry Christmas to everyone."

View this post on Instagram

Merry merry merry Christmas to everyone

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on


According to Times of India,  the Christmas party was held last on Monday night in Mumbai.

Hours after sharing her picture with the father and other family members, the  actress posted another picture on the photosharing app with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh .

The second picture of the family was taken at the screening of "Simmba", her upcoming movie. 


The Rohit Shetty directorial features her alongside Ranveer Singh.

Below is  a  song from the movie :



Latest News

More From Entertainment