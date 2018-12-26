Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in Christmas pictures with family

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Christmas eve with their son Taimur Ali Khan along with Saif's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan used her Instagram page to share pictures with family and captioned it, "Merry merry merry Christmas to everyone."







According to Times of India, the Christmas party was held last on Monday night in Mumbai.

Hours after sharing her picture with the father and other family members, the actress posted another picture on the photosharing app with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh .

The second picture of the family was taken at the screening of "Simmba", her upcoming movie.







The Rohit Shetty directorial features her alongside Ranveer Singh.



Below is a song from the movie :



