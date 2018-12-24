Shah Rukh Khan leaves fan baffled after surprise phone call

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan recently found himself tangled in the firm grasp of the Tik Tok application that has caused a havoc around social media.



A sidesplitting video of the Zero megastar attempting to prove his identity to a disbelieving fan has been making rounds of social media showing the actor and the host RJ Raunac snickering.

The caller sustaining his disbelief at the possibility of him conversing with his pin-up continues asking: “Aap Shah Rukh Khan kaise ho sakte hain? [How can you be Shah Rukh Khan?]”

Soon after the Bollywood icon drops in a suggestion to verify whether it really is him or just another prank call by making him deliver any one of his famous dialogues.

Upon the caller’s request of delivering one from Chennai Express, Khan immediately gets in character saying: “Don't underestimate the power of a common man.”

The circulating video came as part of the promotions for his latest Anand L. Rai directorial Zero that hasn’t fared well at the box office, three days after its release.