'Aquaman' rules N American box office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: "Aquaman", a Warner Bros release, has topped the box office after making the biggest waves in North American theaters over the weekend with $67.4 million in ticket sales.
'Aquaman' has so far made $480 million worldwide after opening internationally earlier this month. That includes a whopping $232 million in China, the world's second largest movie market.
Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns," took second place in the weekend box office with a $22.2 million haul. The sequel to the 1964 Disney classic, which stars Emily Blunt as a magical nanny has so far made $51.3 million around the world.
'Aquaman' wins the holiday box office battle with 'Mary Poppins Returns' and 'Bumblebee'.
Disney´s "Mary Poppins Returns" took in $22.2 million for the three-day weekend, flying slightly higher than Paramount´s "Bumblebee" at $21 million.
Together, the three helped boost the year´s domestic box-office revenue toward a record $11.8 billion.
"Aquaman" stars Jason Momoa in a title role infused with new swagger by director James Wan, with Variety calling Momoa´s Aquaman "a bare-chested Hawaiian super-stud with long, shaggy surfer hair and all-over tribal tattoos."
"Mary Poppins", the sequel to the 1964 movie stars Emily Blunt as the stern but kind-hearted nanny (Julie Andrews in the original), backed by Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Hamilton" fame. Dick Van Dyke, Mary Poppins´ Cockney-accented friend in the original film, makes a cameo.
"Bumblebee," a prequel to the "Transformers" movies, stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. It drew a lofty 94 percent rating from Rotten Tomatoes as all three of the top grossing new movies earned strong A- ratings from CinemaScores.
Sony´s "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," took the fourth place with $16.7 million. It has Peter Parker making way for Miles Morales as a black, Latino Spider-Man.
In fifth spot, "The Mule" from Warner Bros., taking in $9.3 million. Clint Eastwood, who at 88 says this will be his last acting part, directs and takes the lead role as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine for a Mexican drug cartel.
Other s were:
6th spot: "Dr. Seuss´s The Grinch" ($8.2 million)
7th place: "Second Act" ($6.5 million)
8th position: "Ralph Breaks the Internet" ($4.6 million)
9th slot: "Welcome to Marwen" ($2.4 million)
10th place: "Mary Queen of Scots" ($2.2 million)
LOS ANGELES: "Aquaman", a Warner Bros release, has topped the box office after making the biggest waves in North American theaters over the weekend with $67.4 million in ticket sales.
'Aquaman' has so far made $480 million worldwide after opening internationally earlier this month. That includes a whopping $232 million in China, the world's second largest movie market.
Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns," took second place in the weekend box office with a $22.2 million haul. The sequel to the 1964 Disney classic, which stars Emily Blunt as a magical nanny has so far made $51.3 million around the world.
'Aquaman' wins the holiday box office battle with 'Mary Poppins Returns' and 'Bumblebee'.
Disney´s "Mary Poppins Returns" took in $22.2 million for the three-day weekend, flying slightly higher than Paramount´s "Bumblebee" at $21 million.
Together, the three helped boost the year´s domestic box-office revenue toward a record $11.8 billion.
"Aquaman" stars Jason Momoa in a title role infused with new swagger by director James Wan, with Variety calling Momoa´s Aquaman "a bare-chested Hawaiian super-stud with long, shaggy surfer hair and all-over tribal tattoos."
"Mary Poppins", the sequel to the 1964 movie stars Emily Blunt as the stern but kind-hearted nanny (Julie Andrews in the original), backed by Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Hamilton" fame. Dick Van Dyke, Mary Poppins´ Cockney-accented friend in the original film, makes a cameo.
"Bumblebee," a prequel to the "Transformers" movies, stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. It drew a lofty 94 percent rating from Rotten Tomatoes as all three of the top grossing new movies earned strong A- ratings from CinemaScores.
Sony´s "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," took the fourth place with $16.7 million. It has Peter Parker making way for Miles Morales as a black, Latino Spider-Man.
In fifth spot, "The Mule" from Warner Bros., taking in $9.3 million. Clint Eastwood, who at 88 says this will be his last acting part, directs and takes the lead role as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine for a Mexican drug cartel.
Other s were:
6th spot: "Dr. Seuss´s The Grinch" ($8.2 million)
7th place: "Second Act" ($6.5 million)
8th position: "Ralph Breaks the Internet" ($4.6 million)
9th slot: "Welcome to Marwen" ($2.4 million)
10th place: "Mary Queen of Scots" ($2.2 million)