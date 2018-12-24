'Aquaman' rules N American box office





LOS ANGELES: "Aquaman", a Warner Bros release, has topped the box office after making the biggest waves in North American theaters over the weekend with $67.4 million in ticket sales.

'Aquaman' has so far made $480 million worldwide after opening internationally earlier this month. That includes a whopping $232 million in China, the world's second largest movie market.

Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns," took second place in the weekend box office with a $22.2 million haul. The sequel to the 1964 Disney classic, which stars Emily Blunt as a magical nanny has so far made $51.3 million around the world.

'Aquaman' wins the holiday box office battle with 'Mary Poppins Returns' and 'Bumblebee'.

Together, the three helped boost the year´s domestic box-office revenue toward a record $11.8 billion.

"Aquaman" stars Jason Momoa in a title role infused with new swagger by director James Wan, with Variety calling Momoa´s Aquaman "a bare-chested Hawaiian super-stud with long, shaggy surfer hair and all-over tribal tattoos."

"Mary Poppins", the sequel to the 1964 movie stars Emily Blunt as the stern but kind-hearted nanny (Julie Andrews in the original), backed by Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Hamilton" fame. Dick Van Dyke, Mary Poppins´ Cockney-accented friend in the original film, makes a cameo.



"Bumblebee," a prequel to the "Transformers" movies, stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. It drew a lofty 94 percent rating from Rotten Tomatoes as all three of the top grossing new movies earned strong A- ratings from CinemaScores.

Sony´s "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," took the fourth place with $16.7 million. It has Peter Parker making way for Miles Morales as a black, Latino Spider-Man.

In fifth spot, "The Mule" from Warner Bros., taking in $9.3 million. Clint Eastwood, who at 88 says this will be his last acting part, directs and takes the lead role as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine for a Mexican drug cartel.

Other s were:

6th spot: "Dr. Seuss´s The Grinch" ($8.2 million)

7th place: "Second Act" ($6.5 million)

8th position: "Ralph Breaks the Internet" ($4.6 million)

9th slot: "Welcome to Marwen" ($2.4 million)

10th place: "Mary Queen of Scots" ($2.2 million)