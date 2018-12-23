Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' leaked online

Shah Rukh Khan's recently released Zero has failed to impress critics in India but to make the matters worse, some websites have leaked the movie online, according to bollywood.com.



The moving also starring, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma opened to mixed reviews on Friday,leaving the cinegoers perplexed as to whether or not to watch the film in theaters.

According to local reports, online piracy is expected to affect the business of the film which features SRK in a dwarf's role.

The website said Indian film Industry has long been facing the wrath of online piracy. It said Before Zero, Thugs Of Hindostan and Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 were leaked as well.

