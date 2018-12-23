close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 23, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' leaked online

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

Shah Rukh Khan's recently released  Zero has failed to impress  critics in India but to make the matters worse, some websites have leaked the movie  online, according to bollywood.com.

The moving also starring, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma opened to mixed reviews on Friday,leaving the cinegoers perplexed as to whether or not to watch the film in  theaters.

According to local reports,  online piracy   is expected to affect the business  of the film which features   SRK in a dwarf's role.

The website said Indian film Industry  has long been facing the wrath of online piracy. It said  Before Zero, Thugs Of Hindostan and Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 were leaked as well. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment