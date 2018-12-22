Thor's Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reunite for Men in Black International

The duo of Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson is returning on-screen as Men in Black: International unveiled its first trailer setting free a surge of delight over movie buffs.



The F. Gary Gray directorial zooms in on the lives of the commanding Men in Black who have time and again shielded the planet from unforeseen and diverse hurdles in the shape of extraterrestrial creatures.

The film comes off as an extension of the universe that was originated by famed Hollywood star Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones who have managed to mark themselves a s the face of the franchise.

The trailer released features the song ‘London Bridge’ in the background by Fergie given the fact that the story is set in the English capital, while the original 1997 theme song remains out of the picture for now.

Alongside and Hemsworth and Thompson, the film is starring the cosmic cast of Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Les Twins, Kumail Nanjiani and other notable actors.

Under the production of Walter Parks and Laurie MacDonald the film is slated for release on June 14, 2019.