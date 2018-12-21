No Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol or Hindi Medium 2 till Irrfan Khan recovers: report

While Indian media was abuzz with reports about Hindi Medium returning with a sequel with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the lead pair, it has now been reported that Irrfan Khan may also be returning.



Reports had earlier suggested that the 51-year-old Blackmail actor and Pakistan’s Saba Qamar may not be returning together for Hindi Medium 2 and the pair will be replaced with the ever-famous on-screen duo of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.

However, as per the latest hearsay, Irrfan will be part of the sequel as well essaying the same avatar from the first part.

Moreover, the rumors rife about the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai pair returning were brought down as mere ‘wishful thinking’ as a source close to the project revealed: “There is no Shah Rukh, no Kajol, and no Hindi Medium 2 at the moment. Even Irrfan who played the lead in the original is uncertain. We will carry on with the idea of a sequel when Irrfan returns from his medical treatment.”