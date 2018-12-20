close
December 20, 2018
Entertainment

December 20, 2018

Watch: 'Zero' song 'Heer Badnam' featuring SRK, Katrina

Entertainment

Another song from Shah Rukh Khan's  upcoming movie "Zero" is taking the fans by storm, a day before the film hits cinemas.

The filmmakers dropped the song titled "Heer Badnam ", featuring characters of SRK and Kartina Kaif and offering a glimpse into how their story  unfolds.

 'Heer Badnaam' is sung by Romy and music of the track is given by Tanishk Bagchi. 

Lyrics of 'Zero' song 'Heer Badnaam' are written by Kumaar. 


On December 12, the makers released  first song titled  Husn Parcham at an event attended by Katrina Kaif, director Aanand L Rai and choreographer Bosco.

 Katrina K plays a superstar named Babita Kumari in the film while  Shah Rukh Khan features as the male lead in  and plays a dwarf for the first time in his career.


