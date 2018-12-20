Watch: 'Zero' song 'Heer Badnam' featuring SRK, Katrina

Another song from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie "Zero" is taking the fans by storm, a day before the film hits cinemas.



The filmmakers dropped the song titled "Heer Badnam ", featuring characters of SRK and Kartina Kaif and offering a glimpse into how their story unfolds.

'Heer Badnaam' is sung by Romy and music of the track is given by Tanishk Bagchi.

Lyrics of 'Zero' song 'Heer Badnaam' are written by Kumaar.





On December 12, the makers released first song titled Husn Parcham at an event attended by Katrina Kaif, director Aanand L Rai and choreographer Bosco.

Katrina K plays a superstar named Babita Kumari in the film while Shah Rukh Khan features as the male lead in and plays a dwarf for the first time in his career.



