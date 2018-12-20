Samsung' Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy M30 features

Samsung's version of the the notch is coming in the near future as part of South Korean company's Galaxy M Series.

According to reports, the Galaxy M will have at least two models:the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30.

The smartphones are expected to have the features given below :

1- The devices will feature an Infinity-U screen that proposes a notch .



2- The Galaxy M20 will have a single-lens camera on the front featuring an 8-megapixel sensor.

3-, The dual cam on the back has 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

4- A fingerprint sensor

5- A massive 5,000 mAh battery.







