Samsung' Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy M30 features

Samsung's version of the the notch is coming in the near future as part of South Korean company's Galaxy M Series.
According to reports, the Galaxy M will have at least two models:the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30.
The smartphones are expected to have the features given below :
1- The devices will feature an Infinity-U screen that proposes a notch .
2- The Galaxy M20 will have a single-lens camera on the front featuring an 8-megapixel sensor.
3-, The dual cam on the back has 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.
4- A fingerprint sensor
5- A massive 5,000 mAh battery.
