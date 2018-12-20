close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
December 20, 2018

Samsung' Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy M30 features

Samsung's version of the the notch is coming in the near future as part of South Korean company's Galaxy M Series.

According to reports, the Galaxy M will have at least two models:the Galaxy M20 and the Galaxy M30.

The smartphones are expected to have the features given below :

 1- The devices will feature an Infinity-U screen that proposes a notch .

2- The Galaxy M20 will have a single-lens camera on the front featuring an 8-megapixel sensor.

3-, The dual cam on the back has 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. 

4- A fingerprint sensor

5-  A massive 5,000 mAh battery.



