Deepika topples SRK as IMDb's #1 star of Indian Cinema in 2018

It seems like Deepika Padukone is still basking in the glory of success from her last offering ‘Padmaavat’. The movie certainly has worked wonders for the actress that propelled her to the top as the highest paid actress in Bollywood.

Now, according to a recent report in India Today, the 32-year-old actress has dethroned superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also known as King Khan or the badshah of Bollywood, to become the top star of Indian cinema in 2018 on global film database IMDb.

The stars on the list "consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro weekly STARmeter chart throughout the year".

"IMDbPro STARmeter rankings are based on the actual page views of more than 250 million unique monthly visitors to IMDb," the description on the website read.

Neha Gureja, Head of International for IMDb, said, "Deepika Padukone's strong performance in this year's 'Padmaavat' pushed her into the top spot on the 2018 IMDb Top Stars of Indian Cinema list,"

The coveted list also features iconic actors like Shah Rukh on the second spot, followed by Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kubbra Sait, Irrfan Khan, Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar.