Sania Mirza planning for a massive comeback in 2019

Ace Indian tennis stalwart Sania Mirza is in the news regarding preparing to make a massive comeback after the birth of son Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

In an interview with the Times of India, the first-time mother opened up about her future plans related to her staggering career in sports.

When asked when fans can expect a comeback, Sania said, “Realistically speaking, I’m looking at late next year (2019). I need to take this slowly and be prepared. I’m a perfectionist, anything I do I want to do it properly. I would like to come back and compete at the level I competed at. I want to be the best mother, best player I can be. I would like to be at the top level. You have to hope for the best, try and get back to that level. I am not putting any extra pressure on myself. There are a lot of changes taking place in the game, people are quitting, Lucie Safarova is retiring, Elena Vesnina just had a kid too. I will take a call as we go along, will cross that bridge when I come to it.”

A picture of the tennis player is also going viral these days. It shows the iconic athlete hitting the gym while simultaneously rendering her mommy duties!

Sania shared the picture with the caption, "Getting there ... slowly but surely #mummahustles."







