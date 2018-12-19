close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
December 19, 2018

IPL 2019: 16-year-old Prayas picked for Virat Kohli’s RCB

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

 JAIPUR: 16-year-old domestic cricketer Prayas Ray Barman geared  up to share the dressing room with Indian skipper Virat Kholi  as Royal Challengers Bangalore has  picked him for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping Rs 1.5 crore at the IPL auction in Jaipur.

Prayas, who  is a fan of Inidian cricket icon Virat Kohli and  had a dream to click a photo with him, would shine in his favourite cricketer's team .

Leg-spinner, who was Bengal’s top wicket-taker in his debut season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy never thought he would be picked at such a price.

 Sharing his emotions, the little star  said: "The feeling has not sunk in. But I’m getting a flood of calls, with several in waiting. Never expected I will be picked," added he.

“Like any other youngster in India, Virat is our role model. I always had a dream to click a photo with Kohli. I’ve tried a lot but did not get any opportunity. Now that I would be sharing the dressing room with my hero is just unbelievable,” Prayas said.


