Sonu Nigam: I wish I was from Pakistan so I would get offers from India

Indian singer Sonu Nigam in a snide remark about Pakistani singers getting work opportunities in India stated that he wished he too, hailed from the other side of the border.



Addressing the Agenda Aaj Tak 2018, the 45-year-old playback singer expressed his disapproval about Pakistani singers getting offers to work in India in a rather sardonic tone.

"Sometimes, I feel like it would be better if I was from Pakistan. At least I would get offers from India," he stated.

He went on to add: “Nowadays, singers have to pay music companies for shows. If we don't shell the money, they will play songs sung by other singers and highlight them. Then, they will take money from them.”

Treading ahead he mentioned how some of Pakistan’s iconic singers are not asked to pay unlike the ones from India:

"They don't do the same with Pakistani singers. But then why single only Indian singers out? Atif Aslam is a very close friend of mine. He is never asked to pay to sing at shows, neither is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan," he questioned.

The artist goes on to place the blame on music companies producing a hefty number of remixes eventually altering the trend: "Earlier, the composers, lyricists and singers created a song. Now, the music companies have taken over that job.”