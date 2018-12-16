Deepika hand-picked clothes for Shah Rukh Khan's son Abram

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has charmed hearts for decades but it turns out that his son is just as good at captivating people as him.

Five-year-old Abram is known to be a favorite star child in the industry and megastar Deepika Padukone was also found completely enthralled by him, as per a revelation made by the toddler’s father.

During a recent interview, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor revealed how the 33-year-old newly-wed had gifted hand-picked clothes to Abram when he was born.

Upon being asked about loveable gestures from co-stars, Khan replied: "A lot of actors and actress have showered their love on him. When AbRam was born, Deepika gifted him clothes which she handpicked by herself."

Khan junior was born back in 2013 when the Padmaavat starlet and his father were amidst the filming process of Happy New Year, in which he had also made a special appearance at the end of the credits.