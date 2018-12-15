Palestinians slam Australia's move on Jerusalem

Ramallah: The Palestinian leadership on Saturday described as "irresponsible" Australia´s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel´s capital, saying it violated international law.



The country became one of just a few to follow US President Donald Trump´s lead and recognise the contested city as Israel´s capital.

Australia said it would open a defence and trade office in the west of the holy city and Prime Minister Scott Morrison also committed to recognising a future state of Palestine with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Most foreign nations avoided moving embassies there to prevent inflaming peace talks on the city´s final status -- until Trump unilaterally moved the US embassy there earlier this year.



Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat said in a statement that the Australian decision to open a trade office in the city violated a United Nations resolution.

"From the beginning, we´ve perceived the Australian government´s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel´s capital as one wherein petty domestic politics steer irresponsible policies that contradict world peace and security," he said in a statement.

"All of Jerusalem remains a final status issue for negotiations, while east Jerusalem, under international law, is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory," he added.

Morrison earlier Saturday announced his country´s move on Jerusalem.

"Australia now recognises west Jerusalem -- being the seat of the Knesset and many of the institutions of government -- is the capital of Israel," he said in Sydney.