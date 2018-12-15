Nandita Das expresses displeasure over 'Manto' not releasing in Pakistan

Veteran Indian filmmaker Nandita Das has expressed displeasure over her magnum opus ‘Manto’ not getting released in Pakistan.

Responding to the news on Friday, Nandita wrote:

“Disappointed that Manto will not be seen in theatres in Pakistan. I was keen as he belongs to both countries equally,” read her post.

Manto, that chronicles the life and times of sub-continent’s most controversial writer to date Saadat Hasan Manto, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role as well as other actors like Rasika Dugal as the late poet’s wife along with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles.

The movie was also screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.

Learning about the news, the Nandita posted an article that cites reason as to why the film will not be showcased at this side of the border.



“I just got the news that ‘Manto’ was not passed by their Censor Board. The reasons cited are that ‘the film has anti-Partition narrative theme and explicit scenes, which is against the norms of Pakistani society’,” she wrote.

She added, “In the last six years that I have been working on Manto, not only his family but many others in Pakistan have been waiting anxiously to see it on the big screen. So while this explanation is in defence of freedom, it is also for them.”