Deepika Padukone 'makes peace' with Katrina Kaif

The continual rivalry between Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif seems to be becoming a matter of the past as the newly-wed bride has come forth clearing the air.



After an extensive period of antagonism between the starlets, the two appear to have taken the high road, putting their past snags behind them.

During an interview with Filmfare, the 33-year-old Padmaavat actor was asked about the much anticipated topic regarding her ties with Kaif to which she replied: "A lot of water has flown under the bridge. For me, just the fact that she came and was very present was gracious (of her).”

She goes on to say: “I've always been fond of her. You know, just the way that she's been over the years, and with her work and I have a lot of respect for that. I made my peace with her.”

With the tension that existed between the two, the hearsay suggested that Katrina may not get an invite to Deepika’s recently-held wedding reception with Ranveer Singh. However, the rumors were put to rest as the Bharat star not just arrived but also shook a leg with the bride and groom.

"It was a really warm and fun evening and we all had a good time. There was a lot of love and we all danced and ate and had great fun! I was there till the wee hours of the morning," Katrina told Pinkvilla following the reception.

The two had a crack in their ties after Katrina dated Ranbir Kapoor not long after he reportedly cheated on Deepika resulting in their breakup.