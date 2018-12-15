Video: Ariana Grande fans think 'Imagine' is about boyfriend Mac Miller who died in September

American singer Ariana Grande Friday released new song "Imagine and her fans think it is about late Mac Miller, the singer who died in in September and whom she dated for two years.



Grande released her latest song from her upcoming album, "Thank U, Next", and after listening to the lyrics, fans are convinced that the track is about her ex.

Grande and Miller who died at the age of 26 dated till May before their split.

Grande had described "Imagine" to her fans on Twitter earlier this week, explaining that it's like "pretending" a relationship "never ended" and being in "denial.""

Although she didn't exactly point out one specific relationship in the song, many fans think there are a few references to Miller.