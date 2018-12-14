Ranveer Singh speaks out on marrying Deepika Padukone

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the most adored couple of Bollywood, tied the knot last month in a fairytale-like wedding in Italy.
The ‘Padmaavat’ actor attended a conference in Mumbai, where he opened up about spouse Deepika Padukone, The Times of India reported.
Ranveer said the wedding was like a dream wedding which Deepika orchestrated.
“I feel like I am flying. It is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
“Marriage is like the best thing ever happen to me, Wow I feel like some kind of magic and power I feel like superhero, You know that moment when the suit comes on I feel like Marriage done that to I feel like I am grown up finally I am a man I feel grounded and secure”, said Ranveer Singh.
