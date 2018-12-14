Ranveer Singh speaks out on marrying Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the most adored couple of Bollywood, tied the knot last month in a fairytale-like wedding in Italy.



The ‘Padmaavat’ actor attended a conference in Mumbai, where he opened up about spouse Deepika Padukone, The Times of India reported.

Ranveer said the wedding was like a dream wedding which Deepika orchestrated.

“I feel like I am flying. It is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

“Marriage is like the best thing ever happen to me, Wow I feel like some kind of magic and power I feel like superhero, You know that moment when the suit comes on I feel like Marriage done that to I feel like I am grown up finally I am a man I feel grounded and secure”, said Ranveer Singh.