Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan win big at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

On Thursday, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dahawan, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Katik Aryan and Ishaan Khatter walked the orange carpet of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018.

Alia Bhatt was honored with the Favorite Actor (Female) award and Varun Dhawan won the Favorite Actor (Male) Award.

Alia Bhatt took the award home for the second time in a row. Talking about the awards, the October actor said, “Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards is a special award like none other that celebrates kids. It is always fun performing with and for the kids along with their favorite toons. This year too my act was unique with it being an adventurous aerial act and is sure to be loved by all. Apart from the performance being slimed green was super fun and as always, brought out the child in me.”

“Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards is like home now since I have been a part of this super cool event for the last 3 years. Performing for my young fans is always fun and each year of this unique awards has been much more entertaining and exciting than the previous. Being recognized by kids and being slimed as a mark of honor was a lot of fun and an amazing experience,” she added.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Favorite Movie Actor (Male) – Varun Dhawan

Favorite Movie Actor (Female) – Alia Bhatt

Favorite Bollywood Movie – Tiger Zinda Hai

Favorite Bollywood Movie Song – Swag Se Swagat – Tiger Zinda Hai

Favorite Dancing Star – Tiger Shroff

Favorite TV Character (Male) – Dilip Joshi as Jethalal – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Favorite TV Character (Female) – Munmun Dutta as Babita Iyer – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Favorite TV Show – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Favorite Child Entertainer on TV – Aakriti Sharma as Kulfi – Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

Favorite Entertainer (Films) – Varun Dhawan

Favorite Show On Kids Channel – Shin Chan

Favorite Indian Toon Character – Motu

Favorite Mobile Game – Subway Surfers

Special Award: Ishaan Khatter – new kid on the block

Special Award: Maneish Paul – Sultan of the stage

Special Award: Deepika Padukone – Powerhouse performer of the year

Special Award: Mazedaar Judge- Huma Qureshi

Celebrities were seen having great time at the gala night. Sonakshi and Varun also performed at the Award ceremony.



