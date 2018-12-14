Viral wedding invite leaves Congress leader Shashi Tharoor impressed

Wedding euphoria often leads to people propelling outside the box in hopes of becoming innovative to an extent that their wedding stands out amongst all.

A similar case was spotted in the Indian state of Kerala where a wedding card has been circulating for its individuality showcasing the ‘chemistry’ of the couple that has left many awe-struck including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

The couple of Soorya and Vithun have taken the ‘perfect chemistry’ pun to the next level as the card shows them denoting their own unique symbols ‘Sa’ and ‘Vn’ while adding: “The atoms, Vithun and Soorya have decided to be a molecule with the activation energies from both parents. Requesting your latency with reactants and products on the bonding ceremony.”

While the invite garnered immense admiration from all around for its creative element, it was also brought to the notice of Tharoor as the innovativeness was sparked from his constituency.

Responding to the invite, Tharoor revealed: “Wishing them all the best for a happy married life! May the chemistry between them always sparkle, the physics feature more light than heat, and the biology result in bountiful offspring.”



