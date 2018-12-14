Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech respond to pregnancy rumors

While Indian media is abuzz with reports about cricket star Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech getting ready to welcome a third member into their clan, the couple has finally come forward addressing the rumors.



According to a report by Pinkvilla, while the rumors suggest that the 37-year-old cricketer along with his wife are expecting their first baby, Keech has stepped forward refuting the hearsay.

In a chat with the publication, Keech revealed: “I am great, but just a little embarrassed because each time I put on a little weight, the reports say I am pregnant. This is like the 3rd or 4th time. Trying to have a normal life is hard.”

She goes on to reveal her husband’s reaction to the circulating rumors saying: “He rolls his eyes. He is so used to it,” while adding that at times, he laughs it off while sometimes it becomes irritating.

The pair had gotten hitched in November of 2016 after two years of being together.