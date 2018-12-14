Katrina Kaif on DeepVeer wedding: I feel very happy for them

After the long standing cold war that had been fixed between Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, it appears that the two have finally put their past behind them as the Bharat star stepped forward wishing well to the newly-wedded bride.



During an exclusive chat with Zoom TV, the 35-year-old Zero starlet was asked about Deepika and Ranveer’s nuptials as well as the three other weddings that took place over the year.

Talking about whether she had kept up with the pouring details of the festivities, Katrina revealed: “With our schedules, it's hard to always do that. But often always I got to see it. Also, my team's with me, so they'll show me, be it wedding or sangeet. I think everyone loves to see a moment and wedding is one of those special moments which come in your life and it's a big deal. And it looks beautiful, you feel a little sentimental at those moments.”

The actor went on to give her views about the four back-to-back Bollywood weddings that unfolded within the span of a year saying: “I feel very happy for all of them. They are all my colleagues from Anushka's wedding to Sonam's wedding which was....very beautiful. And Deepika and Ranveer's wedding now and Priyanka and Nick's... so there has been four big weddings in almost less than a year right? Wow, it's quite amazing actually if you see (laughs). But, they all look beautiful and I feel happy for all of them.”

Moreover, the star shed light on sentimental feelings engulfing you after going through moments like these: “You do feel a little sentimental. I think as human beings we all want to feel loved and we all want to be loved and a wedding is always a reminder of romanticism and that wonderful feeling that you have when you are in love.”