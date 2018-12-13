Jackpot starring Javed Sheikh to be release again in January

Javed Sheikh starrer Jackpot will be screened in cinemas in January for the second time.

According to film’s producer, Khurram Riaz, many Pakistani cinemas authorities treated Jackpot unfairly where they gave bad slots to the movie or sometimes didn’t even show the movie.



Such treatment led to the decision to pull the movie from cinemas and release it again at a later date. Jackpot now will be in cinemas on January 11.

"We are re-releasing Jackpot because our mega-budget film was given few screens during its first run due to its release coinciding with the mega-hit Sanju. This is despite the fact that our initial shows ran full house and they were making money off our film as well as Sanju. It was an injustice, “said Khurram.

"It should be up to the people whether they want to see the film. It's shouldn't be the cinema owner's decision," he concluded.

Jackpot is a musical comedy that revolves around a lottery ticket that lands itself in one character’s coat.

"From there on it travels from Pakistan to Phuket, Thailand and back again to Pakistan and with it travel other characters running after the lottery, from one country to another. That's why the name is Jackpot," Khurram said.

According to Riaz, the film is the first of the Pakistani film industry which was shot partly in Thailand, including Coral and James Bond islands.

Jackpot is directed by Shoaib Khan, written by Babar Kashmiri with India’s Anubhav Bansal as cinematographer. The music director is Naveed Nashad and choreographer Sonu Dangerous.

The cast includes Javed Sheikh, Noor Hassan, Sanam Chaudhry, Inayat Khan, Reyhana Malhotra (India), Adnan Shah (Tipu), Sana Fukher, Faiza Khan, Sajan Abbas and Ismail Tara.