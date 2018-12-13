People said I wasn't good looking enough to become an actor: Shah Rukh Khan

King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has been reigning over hearts since more than two decades with his charismatic personality and ceaseless star-power silencing those who didn’t believe in him.



During a chat with Mumbai Mirror, the 53-year-old megastar revealed how it had always been his mother’s desire to see him become an actor but those dreams were often hurled with trials as she was told by people that he could never become an actor.

"My mom wanted me to become an actor but three-four people from Mumbai whom we knew well told her I’d never become one become one because I wasn’t good-looking enough," he revealed.

He went on state: “She was hurt but it didn’t bother me because all I wanted to do was act and I assured her 'main kaam karta rahunga'. At that point I wasn’t interested in films, I was doing well on stage. Then, TV happened and, 30 years later, I’m a poster boy."

Treading ahead, the Main Hoon Na actor asserted that other people’s opinions had never held much value in his perception and still don’t.

"You just have to believe in what you want to do despite what others may think of you or even if you yourself feel the lack of something, material or otherwise," he added.

Speaking about his children entering the industry, Khan revealed: "Neither my son nor my daughter have been groomed to be actors. Suhana has an inclination towards wanting to be an actor. Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director. AbRam I don’t know, he’s good-looking enough to be a rock star."

"Gauri and I never told our kids that they have to grow up to be actors. People around would say handsome hai, tall hai, body achcha hai, but if looks were a criterion, I’d never have been an actor," he further added.