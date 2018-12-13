People will need therapy after final season: Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie

Famed actor Gwendoline Christie who portrays the iconic character pf Brienne of Tarth in the acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones has said that the audiences will need therapy after the final season of the hit drama reaches the end.

Speaking about GoT at the premiere of her new movie Welcome to Marwen, Christie said, “You’re going to need therapy,” while dodging a question related to any people dying in the upcoming awaited series.

“I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help,” she added.

Christie then went on to tease that it was her Welcome to Marwen co-star Janelle Monae who wanted the most information on how GoT is going to end.

“I think it’s going to make me incredibly emotional,” Christie said and added: “We’re all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it’s been a truly incredible thing to be a part of.”



Christie’s character Brienne of Tarth was seen on the North side last when it was to be decided about what to do regarding the war against the white walkers and reuniting with BFF Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) while trying to persuade him to get his sister-lover Cersei to agree to the plan.

Season 8, that airs in April 2019, will portray that war of the dead.