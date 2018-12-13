Here's why Sunny Leone became one of 2018's most googled personalities in Pakistan

Indian actor Sunny Leone scored herself the tenth spot on the most Googled personalities in Pakistan after her association with events which led to her making headlines a number of times throughout the year.



The 37-year-old model’s searches were shown to be hitting a peak point during June after her husband Daniel Webber took to Instagram to share a contentious and 'bold' image of his family on Father’s Day which hurled massive censure towards the couple.

The duo was immensely criticized for posting an ‘indecent’ picture on social media along with daughter Nisha.



“This is Fathers Day!!! The greatest love one can imagine !!! Thank You @sunnyleone for meeting Nisha Kaur and Falling in Love for both of us !!! You are always the one who knows Best. She is everything and has stole my heart forever !!!! Xoxoxo Thank You !!!!”, he captioned the photo.

Soon after, reports had come afloat of the Baby Doll hit maker getting hospitalized a few days later after she complained of a stomachache during her shoot of reality show, MTV Splitsvilla.



It was revealed later by her manager, that the actor was being treated for appendix and was on her course of recovery.

Later in August, the model had elevated her search graphs again after her image was spotted in the voters’ list for India’s Ballia constituency under the name of 51-year-old Durgawati Singh ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

After this came to the attention of public, a hefty number of social media users appeared to be tickled over the gaffe.

During the same month, she managed to stay in the news after she became part of the list of celebrities who contributed to rehabilitate the Kerala flood survivors.

Taking to Instagram she revealed that along with her husband, she donated 1,200 kgs of food material for the victims.

The following month of September, was also a happening one for the actor as she unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in New Delhi while her biopic series Karenjit Kaur –The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Season 2 also stated streaming mid-September.









