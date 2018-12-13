Have a look at Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' stunning wedding reception invite

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding ceremony was all things dreamy as the two tied the knot at the historical Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

While the couple hosted a grand reception in Delhi shortly after, they went on a romantic getaway to Oman on a mini-honeymoon, and arrived in the country later to grace the high-profile wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani.

According to reports, Nick and Priyanka are now gearing up to throw two lavish receptions in Mumbai. The first one will be hosted for close family and will take place on December 19 while the second one is for Priyanka’s friends in the Hindi film industry due December 20.

The picture of the reception invite debuted on the internet lately and has been doing the rounds since then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Shonali Bose’s next titled ‘The Sky is Pink’ with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

