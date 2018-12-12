‘Journey Through Lens’ unveils history of Pakistani cinema

ISLAMABAD: “Journey Through Lens” a book on cinematic history of Pakistan was launched during Asia Peace Film Festival (APFF) at Pak China Friendship Center here Wednesday.

The book, co-authored by Aijaz Gul and Jamal Sohail, unveiled the emergence, history and development of film industry in Pakistan as an essential part of national cultural heritage.

It also tracks the history of cinema in the subcontinent which works both as a reference and a text book by providing extensive information on films.

The book does not only cater to the needs of film historians and critics but is also a valuable source for media and film students as well as enthusiasts.

The launching event was followed by a panel discussion on “Alternative Cinema in Pakistan: Challenges and prospects” in which contemporary film-makers and professionals from the industry highlighted the challenges and prospects of Pakistani alternative cinema.

APFF is showcasing its second edition during International Students Convention till 13th December.

As a key stream of APFF Film Festival, the book “Journey Through Lens” was launched.

APFF is a travelling festival inspired by nomadic tradition of art, craft and creativity striving to bring film making and peace building communities together creating interface for a cultural dialogue.

It works with the vision of promoting cinema for peace with the core objective to celebrate and enhance pluralistic spaces for creative expressions representing diverse cultures and communities of the Asian region.

Jamal Sohail is an Entrepreneur, Filmmaker and Educator who won the award for Best Direction at the Creative Pakistan Film Festival 2011 for his debut short student film “Invasion of a Psychopath”.

He is also member of an international film organization called Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC).

Speaking on the occasion, authors of the book threw light on different aspects of the book saying that the history of Pakistan film industry was extremely rich.

The book has been divided into decades staring from 1895, they said.

The authors said the book not only offered information on Pakistani cinema but also on the international cinema as well.

As there has not been much written on the film industry in Pakistan, this book is a modest attempt to take the readers on a joyful ride, they expressed.

The APFF second edition has been screening 16 animations, 36 short films, 12 documentaries and 14 music videos out of more than 72 hours of run-time.

These films were selected by APFF-designated regional selection committee after getting more than 329 submissions in four genres consisting of short films, documentaries, animation and music videos from more than 70 countries, mainly from Asian region.

Amjad Bhatti, Chairman APFF said,“Culture is the key to unlock peace in Asia and film is the medium to initiate a dialogue between diverse cultures and societies.

The second edition of APFF presents a diverse set of creative expressions produced by the Asian filmmakers, animators and singers, he told.