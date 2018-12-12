‘One Direction’ to reunite on Christmas?

Fans have been hoping for ‘ID’ reunion ever since the British Boy band announced their split in 2016. Numbers of rumors went around but no one has materialized it yet. One of the speculations adding to the list of rumors is a possible Christmas reunion, reported The Statesman.



Former band member, singer Liam Payne has hinted that he will reunite with his former band mates during this year’s holiday season. Before his grand opening at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in the UK, he spoke behind the scenes about visiting the band members which include Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

“I spoke to Niall, we spent like four hours on FaceTime, I hadn’t spoken to him in ages. I hope to see him over Christmas. I mean, the thing about it is I can understand that we’re all quite tired,” he stated.

Payne continued, “Like I was saying to him the other night, ‘Oh I’ll come over or whatever’ and then he flaked me twice so I was like ‘look, listen, I’ll just text you next week and we’ll see what’s happening. Just let me know when you’re available’.”

He went on to say that he understands how busy everyone is. “I obviously saw Louis over the course of The X Factor but I haven’t seen Harry in a while now.”

He stopped short of commenting on Zayn. One Direction went on a hiatus in January 2016 and the five members have all enjoyed successful solo careers. Louis released a few songs from his upcoming debut album, Niall released his highly successful album Flicker last year, Liam released his EP First Time in Aug. of this year, and Harry Styles, 24, released his self-titled album in May of last year. But the band is suffering a rumored rift with Zayn, who announced his departure from the group in 2015.