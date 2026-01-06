Zayn Malik makes surprising One Direction confessions ahead of Vegas shows

Zayn Malik is super excited for the upcoming Vegas shows.

Speaking with Billboard, the former One Direction star said, "It kind of feels a little bit surreal to be honest."

"Um I never really thought I'd be performing in Vegas ever for anything. So to have my own like solo residency there is it's kind of cool. Um we never performed there in in the band either," referring to his ex boy band One Direction, which included members Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson.

Malik said, "So uh when we did the shows there last time on my on my last tour, it was it felt really special. It was something new, you know, I'd never done it before. Um so yeah, just in general super excited."

Furthermore, Zayn Malik also expressed his excitement about performing the song of his new album. "You know what song I'm most excited for on [music] the set list? There's a there's a song off the new album um that I don't know if I want to say what name that is, but um yeah, I'm looking forward to singing."

The Las Vegas residency is set to start from January 20 to January 21, 2026, marking Malik's first-ever residency.