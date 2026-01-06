Sadie Sink reacts to Mike's theory about Eleven in 'Stranger Things' finale

Sadie Sink gets honest about Eleven's fate in 'Stranger Things' finale

Mike Wheeler, as the Stranger Things character, floated a theory about Eleven's fate, but Sadie Sink, who portrays Max Mayfield, is not a believer in it.



“I think she’s dead, I don’t know,” she says while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

She continues, “I think that Mike’s story is just one last story. Then they say goodbye to childhood, but that’s just one final tale. That’s it. I think it’s just like a coping thing. I think it’s stronger, right? Yeah."

But she adds, “Well, that’s my interpretation."

Like Eleven. Vecna's fate was also up for debate before his end in the series. Ross Duffer, a co-creator, weighs in on Tudum, saying they mulled the idea of giving him a redemption arc.

"We did discuss with the writers' room if he could have a Billy [Dacre Montgomery] moment where he turns against the Mind Flayer [in a] Darth Vader-type situation," he says.

However, ultimately, they axed the idea. "But the more we talked about it with the writers and with Jamie [Campbell Bower], he's gone so far at this point to get here, he has to justify everything he's done. And the only way to justify that is to go, 'I chose this, and I believe in this still.'"

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix.