Fans erupt as Bruno Mars finally announces album no. 4

Bruno Mars is all set to return to the spotlight with his new album after a decade-long hiatus.

On Monday, the 40-year-old singer took to his X handle to tease his comeback by sharing a major update about his highly anticipated new album.

"My album is done," the Die with a Smile crooner simply penned.

As Bruno's post went viral, several fans rushed to the comments to express their excitement about the new project.

“THE KING IS BACK," one of the internet users penned, while another one commented, "I SMELL A NUMBER."

"Single this month, album in February. He’s going to have the biggest hit this year and win AOTY too. I can already see it!" gushed a third one.

“Coming to save Male Pop this year,” added a fourth one.

It has been reported that the lead song of the forthcoming album will be released sooner than expected.

As per HITS Daily Double, Bruno is also set to drop a new single this Friday, January 9.

For those unversed, the upcoming album will serve as the long-awaited follow-up to his 2016 hit record 24K Magic.