Jennifer Aniston set to introduce new beau to ex-husband Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly planning to introduce her new partner, wellness coach Jim Curtis, to her ex-husband Brad Pitt, as their relationship continues to grow stronger.

According to an insider, the Friends alum, who confirmed her romance with Curtis late last year, is keen to avoid awkwardness given her long-standing friendship with Pitt.

The insider told Heat Magazine Aniston believes an early meeting between Curtis and Pitt would be the best approach.

The proposed dinner is also expected to include Pitt’s girlfriend, jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, who is said to be relaxed about the idea.

“Brad’s not someone who Jen sees all that often, but they are still good friends and their lives are intertwined. She doesn’t want to tip-toe around that with Jim,” the source said.

They added, “The sooner they can all get together for dinner and get to know each other, the better.”

“This dinner is going to be the first chance Jen and Ines have had to really talk,” they added. “Ines says she’s looking forward to it. She’s not threatened by Jen at all.”

Speaking of what Curtis think about the meetup, the source said, “Jim is all for it. He’s heard a lot about Brad from Jen and her friends, and he thinks he sounds like a great guy. He’s curious to meet him and find out for himself.”

“Jim’s a super- confident person and very comfortable in his own skin, so it isn’t an intimidating prospect for him to meet Jen’s ex.”

Pitt is also “totally on board,” the source shared, adding that the Hollywood hunk is “so happy for Jen, he genuinely wants to see her find "The One.’”

“He’s joked that he’ll reserve judgement of Jim until they meet, but he’s not being serious – he trusts Jen’s taste.”