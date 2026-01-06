Photo: Cynthia Erivo receives new name from 'Wicked' director

Cynthia Erivo has been hailed for her diva behavior.

In a new chat with Deadline, the director of Wicked John M. Chu weighed in on the strong yet sassy personality of the actress, who plays the role of Elphaba in the fantasy series alongside Ariana Grande's Glinda.

Chu began by calling Elphaba a “badass.”

Elaborating further, he remarked, “She’s fierce now, she’s in her own power. She has a particular kind of strength over it."

" She’s a superhero,” he added.

Meanwhile, Erivo claimed that she is clueless about her ambitions for 2026 as she confessed that she still has not dared writing anything in the list.

She stated, "My mind has been blown several times. To this point, I still haven’t even dared to write the list [for 2026] because at this point, I’m sort of like, ‘What have you got?”

However, Erivo confessed having an ambition set for the New Year.

She explained to The Hollywood Reporter, "I managed to sneak a week off to go and do Paris Fashion Week.”

"I’ve always had to do one day or two days in that rush off and go do something, but this year I asked to have the full week off to go and be in Paris. That is what I want to do, so that’s what I’m going to do."