Ashley Tisdale French addresses theories about members of 'toxic mom group'

Ashley Tisdale French clarifies comments about 'toxic mom group'

Ashley Tisdale French is setting the record straight about her mom group drama article.

French, 40, wrote an article titled Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group in The Cut, detailing how she felt left out of a mom group she was in. Online sleuths then did some digging and theorized that the group included Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, and Meghan Trainor.

Now, her rep has clarified that the group didn’t include Moore, 41, Duff, 38, or Trainor, 32. They also noted that the article’s aim was to make other women in similar scenarios feel seen.

Ashley, who shares daughters Jupiter, 4, and Emerson, 15 months, with husband Christopher French, got into a group of women who were also pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over time, she began to feel excluded.

"I remember being left out of a couple of group hangs, and I knew about them because Instagram made sure it fed me every single photo and Instagram Story. I was starting to feel frozen out of the group, noticing every way that they seemed to exclude me," she wrote in the article.

"I told myself it was all in my head, and it wasn’t a big deal. And yet, I could sense a growing distance between me and the other members of the group, who seemed to not even care that I wasn’t around much," she continued.

"Here I was sitting alone one night after getting my daughter to bed, thinking, 'Maybe I’m not cool enough?'" the High School Musical star wrote. "All of a sudden, I was in high school again, feeling totally lost as to what I was doing ‘wrong’ to be left out."

Ultimately, Ashley Tisdale French left the group after telling them, "This is too high school for me, and I don’t want to take part in it anymore."