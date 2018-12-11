Oprah Winfrey stuns in Sabyasachi ensemble for Elle India's 22nd anniversary

Famed Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has taken B-Town by storm and it looks like the fashion label is making waves in America now as well.

Globally acclaimed media executive Oprah Winfrey is captivating hearts as she graced the front cover of Elle India’s twenty second anniversary issue portraying elegance as she donned a Sabyasachi ensemble with a puppy in the frame as well.

The distinguished television host was seen in a wine and gold creation with heavy jewels while another picture shows her looking regal cloaked in black.



Another one from the series shows her dressed in a green, floral outfit by the high-end fashion label adding a chic touch to it with bedazzled spectacles.



The diva continued to make hearts swoon with another breathtaking black and white shot from the series where she is seen wearing a saari.









