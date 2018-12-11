Inside pictures of Mukesh Ambani's $2 billion Mumbai residence 'Antilia'

Globally renowned business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, who enjoys the distinct stature of being India’s richest man, is owner of a fortune worth millions of dollars.



Hence it doesn’t come as a surprise that his residence in Mumbai is a mansion worth a whopping $2 billion!

Named Antilia, the Ambani residence is the most sought after house in the coastal city of Mumbai and is probably the world’s most expensive house, according to some reports.

While Antilia is adorned with lights to mark the celebratory spirit of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s wedding with Anand Piramal due December 12, here a few inside pictures of the royal, opulent house that can put any world-class, luxury five-star hotel to shame.

The Antilia is so huge and grand that it is visible throughout Mumbai.

The gargantuan skyscraper is also a major attraction for its odd and uneven shape. The building reaches 550 feet with over 400,000 square feet of interior space against the Mumbai skyline.

Boasting several rooftops and helipads, the structure was designed by American based architects on 48,000 square feet of land in downtown South Mumbai. The building's construction took four years to complete.

Moroever, there are several lounge rooms, bedrooms and bathrooms, each adorned with dangling chandeliers. It also has a magnificent ball room that is 80% crystal chandeliers that opens out to a large bar, green rooms, powder rooms and an “entourage room” for security guards and assistants to relax.



Antilia consists of 27 floors, out of which six are reserved for parking that can accomodate up to 168 cars.

The house also boasts of a helipad with an air traffic control facility, multiple swimming pools, a small theatre and health spa/yoga studio, an ice room with man-made snow, and a conference/unwind room on the topmost floor with a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea.





