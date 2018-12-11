Katrina Kaif follows back Deepika on Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone hadn’t been the best of friends ever since Ranbir Kapoor allegedly cheated on Deepika with Katrina.

It is also said that Ranbir had started dating Katrina immediately after breaking up with Deepika Padukone.

Owing to this, the two actresses had shared cold vibes and even took jabs at each other during various talk shows and other media interactions.

Deepika had also said that she will not be extending an invitation to Katrina for her wedding reception. But her husband Ranveer Singh called Katrina over to which she graciously agreed. She was spotted at the reception later on.

After everything that prevailed, it looks like the ‘Zero’ starlet had a good time at DeepVeer's reception. Deepika Padukone was seen liking Katrina Kaif’s pictures and started following her on Instagram after the party that she hosted for the film fraternity.

Katrina reciprocated with the same gesture and started following Deepika back.

She also wished Ranveer and Deepika by leaving a congratulating comment on their Instagram accounts.