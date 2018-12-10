India end Australia Test drought in nail-biter

ADELAIDE: India ended their decade-long wait for a Test victory in Australia Monday when they bowled out the home side for 291 to clinch the first game of the four-match series by a nail-biting 31 runs.



The hosts were set a target of 323, a score never before successfully achieved in a fourth innings run chase at the Adelaide Oval.

Ravichandran Ashwin got the final wicket of Josh Hazlewood to finish with 3-92, while wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant equalled the world record of most catches taken in a Test at 11.

For Australia, Shaun Marsh made 62 and Tim Paine 41.

The last Test India won in Australia was at the WACA Ground in Perth in 2008, and the last one in Adelaide was in 2003.