Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Bachchans perform at Isha Ambani’s Sangeet party

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan shook a leg with his wife Gauri Khan at the wedding sangeet party of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha, in Udaipur.



The couple was seen dancing together on stage with him down on his knees and her swinging around him.

He is seen in a black sherwani while she is wearing a shimmery lehenga with a caped top. Another picture from the function shows Shah Rukh speaking over the mic and Gauri looking at a distance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also performed on stage. While Abhishek was seen in a red kurta, Aishwarya wore a red and white lehenga.

Katrina Kaif also performed at the sangeet.

Shah Rukh and Gauri arrived in Udaipur on Saturday evening in a private flight from Mumbai. The sangeet was also attended by more Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and more.

Karan Johar was snapped with director Ayan Mukerji. Bollywood divas Karisma Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez also made an appearance. Earlier in the day, Former First Lady of the United States Hillary Clinton also arrived in the city for Isha’s wedding. Newly-weds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived at the Udaipur Airport on Friday morning.

Isha Ambani, 27, daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will marry Anand Piramal, 33, in Mumbai next Wednesday, but the celebrations began this weekend in the desert city of Udaipur, with feasts, singing and dancing, and other pre-wedding rituals.