Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

After charming the audience with their on-screen romance in 'Sultan' Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma may be reuniting on the silver screens for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project as well.



According to a report by Times of India, the upcoming untitled project of India’s lauded director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be featuring the two megastars together again.

While circulating reports suggest that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has confirmed a spot for himself in the film, the PK starlet is also not signing any other films to save her dates for the Bhansali’s next.

Presently, 52-year-old star is caught up with Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial ‘Bharat’ which stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi alongside him.

The film will be ready to hit theaters on Eidul Fitr next year.