Sat Dec 08, 2018
World

AFP
December 8, 2018

Iran says US sanctions are 'economic terrorism'

World

AFP
Sat, Dec, 18

TEHRAN: Iran´s President Hassan Rouhani said US sanctions were "economic terrorism", as he sought to foster a united front from visiting regional officials on Saturday.

"America´s unjust and illegal sanctions against the honourable nation of Iran have targeted our nation as a clear instance of terrorism," Rouhani told a conference in Tehran attended by officials from Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey.

"Economic terrorism is designed to create panic in the economy of a country and fear in other countries in order to prevent investment in the target country," he added.


