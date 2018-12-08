Mahira and Fawad Khan-starrer 'Maula Jatt' gets a release date

The much-anticipated remake of one of Pakistan’s classic hits –The Legend of Maula Jatt - has finally been given a release date after getting tangled in extensive dispute since the past year.

The remake coming from one of the country’s most lauded directors, Bilal Lashari was given a release date of 2019’s Eidul Fitr, as publicized by the makers on social media.

The film is also bringing one of Pakistan’s crowd-favorite on-screen pairings on the silver screen again – Fawad and Mahira Khan.



Alongside them are acclaimed actors Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Ali Azmat and Gohar Rasheed.

Reports have revealed that the Humsafar hero will be essaying the lead role of Maula Jutt while the Verna starlet will be playing his Mukkho Jatti, his significant other.

On the other hand, the Mann Mayal actor will be portraying the key role of Noori Natt.

The re-creation of the 1979 released iconic film is said to be an extension of Nasir Adeeb’s series.